Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses On The Love Hashira, Mitsuri

Demon Slayer spent the final episodes of its first season introducing Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends to the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps known as the Hashira, and while a number of these swordsmen were quite scary even against fellow demon hunters, one, in particular, was far more agreeable to the main players of the series. The Love Hashira, Mitsuri, certainly earned her name when she was first introduced, she will continue to play a role in the anime series moving forward when the second season of the Shonen franchise is set to land later this year.

While Mitsuri didn't play a major role in the feature-length film Mugen Train, which saw the Flame Hashira Rengoku taking center stage from the top ranks of the Demon Slayer Corps, she has still managed to become a fan-favorite character. The success of the series has been startling over the years, with Koyoharu Gotouge surprisingly bring the story of the manga to a close in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, with many fans wondering if Mitsuri and her fellow Demon Slayer Corps members might return down the road. Though a release date has yet to be revealed for the second season, expect some major developments following the insane events of the movie.

Instagram Cosplayer Haoriiii shared this new Cosplay from the Demon Slayer series that gives us a fresh look at the Love Hashira, who has yet to show off the full extent of her power in the anime series created by the production company known as Ufotable:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haori🌸 (@haoriiii)

With the success of the first movie of the Shonen franchise, fans are left wondering if the series will add any additional movies to its roster in the future, or if the rest of the series will play out via the television series. With the series also getting its first video game later this year, 2021 has been a giant year for Demon Slayer and the future is bright for the journey of Tanjiro and company, even if the threats to their lives continue to grow in strength.

