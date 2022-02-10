Demon Slayer Fan Channels Nezuko’s New Form in This Fierce Cosplay

From time to time, Nezuko has joined her brother in the deadly battles against the demons in Demon Slayer, but it was only in the latest arc that we were able to see the ultimate power of Tanjiro’s sibling unleashed. Nearly killing the demon known as Daki, Nezuko was nearly lost to her demonic form as she came extremely close to chowing down on innocent bystanders. Now, one cosplayer has captured the monstrous transformation of the shonen sister.

Nezuko unleashed the full force of her demonic powers while fighting against Daki, the female demon that had been secretly devouring workers within the Entertainment District and had captured the wives of the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. Tearing Daki apart during her battle while losing limbs of her own at a steady clip, Nezuko had to be restrained by Tanjiro as she was close to devouring the innocent people that were watching the brutal battle between demons. While Nezuko has still managed to refrain from eating human flesh and losing herself to the demonic influence that lies inside of her, she is now a ticking time bomb when it comes to potentially losing herself to her murderous nature.

Instagram Cosplayer Taliverse shared the new take on Nezuko’s demonic form, which was nearly enough to defeat Daki in their one-on-one fight and was ultimately brought down not by a sword, but by the lullaby that her brother Tanjiro sang which was originally introduced to them by their mother:

Nezuko’s body changed astronomically when her demonic powers took control of her physical self, with Tanjiro’s sister going from a young child to a full-blown adult from moment to moment. Though Ufotable has yet to reveal how the anime adaptation will continue into the future, the second season is coming to an end with an extended season finale, wrapping the story of the Entertainment District Arc. Gyutaro and Daki might be decapitated but the demonic brother of the sibling pair was able to unleash one last blood scythe attack, leaving the status of Tanjiro and his allies in question.

What do you think of this new take on Nezuko's most terrifying form?