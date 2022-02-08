Demon Slayer Brings Tanjiro Back to Reality With Nezuko’s Tearful Plea

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba gave Tanjiro Kamado a major dose of reality with Nezuko’s emotional appeal with the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime will be airing its final episode soon, and that means the penultimate episode had quite a lot of ground to cover as the fight against the Upper Six demonic siblings continue. The previous episode of the series had left Tanjiro on the others on a series of devastating cliffhangers as it looked like each of them was done for, and it was Tanjiro who needed the biggest push forward.

With Tengen, Zenitsu, and Inosuke down for the count at the start of the newest episode, Tanjiro was left to fight against Daki and Gyutaro all on his own as the last one standing. He needed his own time to recuperate and get back into the swing of things, and had a vision of his sister as he battled against the guilt he was feeling over the fact that he wasn’t able to take down the demons just yet. It’s here that his sister essentially talks some sense into him over all of the pressure he keeps putting on himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/yangsohh/status/1490358685952061443?s=20&t=r6yd-NPpbLpT5ahJRHbwpQ

Episode 10 kicks off a fantasy sequence in which Tanjiro sees his sister talking to him. She asks him why he keeps apologizing so much, and reveals that she was happy with the humble and quaint life they had before. She then asks whether or not Tanjiro was looking for someone to blame, even going so far as him blaming their father for dying of illness. It’s this inner darkness that Tanjiro had been carrying on his shoulders this whole time, and no one understands the weight of that burden more than Nezuko.

With tears rolling down her eyes, she urges Tanjiro to stop apologizing, stop feeling sorry for himself, and stop blaming the world. She wants him to be as happy as he can, and focus on overcoming the present right in front of him. This might have been a fantasy sequence that Tanjiro had in the midst of his unconsciousness, but it’s one of the few times that Nezuko has been able to connect to her brother in this way. With how much we’re learning about Tanjiro, it might even be a hint at something bigger ahead.

But what did you think? How did you feel about Nezuko’s emotional plea to her brother? What did you think of Nezuko in this arc overall? What are you hoping to see before Season 2 ends? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!