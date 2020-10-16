Demon Slayer Cosplay Embraces The Butterfly With Shinobu

✖

As fans in North America await word on when they will have the opportunity to see Demon Slayer's first feature-length film Mugen Train, which has been shattering box office records following its release into theaters in Japan, Cosplayers are continuing to test their skills with the colorful characters, such as the Butterfly brawler known as Shinobu. Marked as one of the Hashira within the Demon Slayer Corps, Shinobu is one of the swordsmen that is able to save Tanjiro and his friends following their insane battle against the Spider Clan that put a cap on the anime's first season.

Demon Slayer, earlier this year, confirmed that a second season of the anime is in the works, with Ufotable hard at work to continue the story of Tanjiro and his fellow warriors who are attempting to free the world of the demonic scourge that continues to tear apart the countryside. Shinobu didn't simply act as a brutal warrior in the first season, she was also instrumental in helping Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu learn how to harness their abilities and become that much stronger, prepping them for the events that were about to befall them in the terrifying adventure known as the Mugen Train. Needless to say, you can definitely expect to see Shinobu in the future of the anime series.

Instagram Cosplayer Suaki.Rin shared this insane Cosplay that perfectly brings the Butterfly Hashira to life, who was instrumental in eradicating the Spider Clan toward the tail-end of the first season of Demon Slayer's anime:

The Hashira, or the Pillars as they're sometimes referred to, weren't dived into that much in the first season, with audiences simply getting a brief introduction to them and their characters as the Demon Slayer Corps attempted to figure out what should be done with Tanjiro and his demonic sister Nezuko. Shinobu definitely proved herself to be one of the kindest members of the Hashira, as many felt it necessary to immediately eradicate the two protagonists of the franchise, with the butterfly warrior deciding that the best route to take was to heal the siblings' wounds and help in Tanjiro's training.

What do you think of this dead-on Cosplay from Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.