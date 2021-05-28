Demon Slayer Cosplay Taps The Power of the Butterfly With Shinobu

✖

Demon Slayer's first film in its popular franchise has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars so far, and while the film wasn't able to focus on all the different monster hunters that have been introduced in the series so far, one fan has honored the Hashira member Shinobu, who has an affinity for butterflies. As mentioned, Shinobu doesn't have much of a role in the story of the Mugen Train, but fans can expect her to have a much larger role in the upcoming second season, which will focus far more on the "Pillars" of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Shinobu was one of the first Hashira that Tanjiro and his friends met during the confrontation with the Spider Clan. The Butterfly enthusiast exhibited an innocent demeanor but was unafraid to deliver killing blows against the demons that she's encountered during her career. Luckily for Tanjiro, her strength came in handy when it came to helping the main players of Demon Slayer train and learn new ways to master their breathing, thereby increasing their overall strength as swordsmen. As mentioned earlier, Shinobu had a brief appearance in the Mugen Train adventure but will be much more pivotal in the second season that is set to land later this year.

Instagram Cosplayer Nyukix shared this pitch-perfect take on Shinobu, even adding a tiny blue butterfly to help nail the aesthetic of the powerful member of the Hashira that has helped Tanjiro and his friends immeasurably in their battle to eradicate demons while searching for a cure for Nezuko:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓝𝔂𝓾𝓴𝓲 𝓒𝓸𝓼𝓹𝓵𝓪𝔂 (@nyukix)

The Hashira, when they are first introduced during Demon Slayer's first season, are almost as terrifying as the demons that Tanjiro and his friends have encountered so far. Luckily for Tanjiro and Nezuko, they were deemed worthy of joining the Demon Slayer Corps, despite Nezuko's current possession of demon blood that is coursing through her veins and giving her some insane abilities as a result.

What do you think of this perfect take on Shinobu? Who is your favorite member of the Hashira? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.