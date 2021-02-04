Demon Slayer Creator Reveals the Next Kind of Series They Want to Write

✖

If you haven't heard of Demon Slayer yet, well - you are one of the few people out there. The series has blown up in Japan and overseas since the manga's first anime season went live. These days, Demon Slayer is one of the best-selling series in all of Japan as its first film will shortly become the highest-grossing anime movie of all time. And with the manga now over, the series' creator has a vision for what their next series will look like.

Recently, Koyoharu Gotouge touched upon the topic in a new fan book. The Demon Slayer novel, which went live in Japan this week, features tons of musings from Gotouge. It is there the artist admitted they have been thinking of writing a sci-fi romantic comedy as their next project.

(Photo: Shueisha)

According to Anime News Network, the fan book contains an anecdote from Gotouge recounting their love of old sci-fi movies. The artist explained how their view of old-school aliens and sci-fi stories has changed as they have gotten older. Gotogue went on to say they'd like to tackle a sci-fi romantic comedy one day, and they want to make people laugh so hard while reading that they develop rock hard abs.

As you can imagine, this tease has intrigued fans in the wake of Demon Slayer's success. The series is the fastest growing in Japan right now as book sales jump each month. This feat is impressive considering that Demon Slayer ended its print run last year. Gotogue is taking a well-deserved break following the wild ride that was Demon Slayer's serialization. But when the artist chooses to make a comeback, don't be surprised if they do so with a sci-fi series in tow.

What do you make of this new update? Will you be keeping up with Gotouge's next series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.