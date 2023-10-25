Demon Slayer Cosplay Frightens With Douma

Demon Slayer Season 3 introduced fans to the final members of Muzan Kibutsuji’s Upper Ranks, and one awesome cosplay is helping to frighten fans all over again with the Upper Rank Two, Douma! The anime took on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and one of the big changes it made to the series was the fact that it introduced the final members of the powerful demons Tanjiro and the others needed to defeat. Planting the seeds for the final fights to come, it’s here fans got to see which of the demons were the strongest of the strong.

Demon Slayer previously introduced Douma to the series as the one that brought Daki and Gyutaro into the fold, but it wasn’t until Season 3 that we could see how fearsome of a demon he was. But with the anime teasing more of this threat in the future, fans have had to chew on the few crumbs we’ve gotten until we get to see Douma in full. Luckily fans are also taking it into their own hands such as KleinerPixel on TikTok who has brought Douma to life in a cool way. Check it out:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4

Douma is one of the many characters we’ll be seeing again soon enough with the upcoming Demon Slayer Season 4 now in the works. A release date or window has yet to be revealed for the new episodes as of the time of this writing, but it has been confirmed to be adapting the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga when it begins. You can catch up with everything that’s happened so far in the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Demon Slayer anime as such, “It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a ‘demon slayer’ so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.”

Are you hoping to see Douma return in Demon Slayer Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!