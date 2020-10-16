David Archuleta Records Demon Slayer Cover of "Gurenge"

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the top anime series around, and it has a loyal fandom spanning the globe. From Japan to the United States, Tanjiro has picked up millions of fans, and the anime ensnared plenty of them through its catchy theme song to start. And now, it seems the LiSA track just got a sizzling cover from David Archuleta.

Over on TikTok, fans began freaking out when the American Idol alum posted a video with Demon Slayer playing in the background. In a follow-up video, the singer confirmed he was watching the anime, and he gifted fans with a quick cover of "Gurenge" to sweeten the deal.

As you can see above, the actor is shown singing along with LiSA as the opening of Demon Slayer gets underway. Archuleta is at ease with the Japanese lyrics, and he seems to be used to this jam. This definitely isn't the first time Archuleta has sang the song, but it is the first time the singer has shared his cover on TikTok. And given all the love it has received, netizens are loving Archuleta's homage to Demon Slayer.

Of course, it isn't that surprising to see "Gurenge" get this sort of cover. The single is one of LiSA's most famous now, and its attachment to Demon Slayer helped its popularity skyrocket. After debuting in April 2019, "Gurenge" reached number one on Billboard's Japan Hot Animation chart and number one of the Japan Hot 100. Billboard also ranked the song in seventh at one point on the US World Digital Song Sales list, and Japan has certified the single as platinum with 100 million units sold.

Clearly, Archuleta is a fan of the LiSA single, and fans would love for the singer to release a full cover of "Gurenge" if possible. The singer, who placed second in American Idol's seventh season, is no stranger to performing songs outside of English. In the past, Archuleta has recorded a number of tracks in Spanish, so here's to hoping the singer is brushing up on his Japanese for the studio!

What do you think about Archuleta's take on the Demon Slayer theme? Do you have any anime recommendations for the singer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.