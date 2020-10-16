Demon Slayer Wraps 2021 Olympics with Epic Theme Song

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has experienced a success story like few before it. The hit series is one of the best-selling manga in Japan these days, and its anime has shattered countless of records to date. This means Tanjiro is easy to spot in most places, and that includes the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

If you did not know, the event came to a close this weekend in Japan, and all eyes were on the closing ceremony as such. Netizens were curious if the closing remarks would be as strange as the opening, and they were sobering for the most part. But towards the end, the ceremony's live band shook things up with a ska rendition of Demon Slayer's theme song.

THEY PLAYED THE DEMON SLAYER OP AT THE OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY?!?!! 😳pic.twitter.com/K9avvPRWDh — ☄️Comet☄️ (@ShiningComet_) August 8, 2021

And yes, you did read that right. "Gurenge" by LiSA has been given a ska makeover, and it is truly something wild to behold.

You can listen to the cover above for yourself if you'd like. Demon Slayer fans were happy to hear the single even if it was remixed, but some fans wish LiSA had been there to perform. Sadly, the event's restrictions for COVID-19 might have prevented the concert, and there is also LiSA's schedule to consider.

If you did not know, the A-list singer went on hiatus this month for an indefinite period. This decision was made after reports surfaced about LiSA's husband being spotted with another women. The infidelity allegations are still being processed in Japan, and LiSA isn't the only person to go on hiatus over it. Her husband Tasuhisa Suzuki has also gone on hiatus from voice acting and singing in the midst of the scandal.

Of course, netizens wish the best for LiSA at this time, and many hope she will be back to work for Demon Slayer's second season. Her work on "Gurenge" for season one is incomparable, and fans would love for LiSA to oversee the theme of season two. The show is slated to return to television in October, so we'll keep our fingers crossed for now.

What do you think of Demon Slayer's part in the Olympics? How hyped are you for the anime's comeback with season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.