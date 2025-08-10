Demon Slayer Hypes Youngest Hashira With a New Look

The first part of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy hit the Japanese theaters on July 18th and broke several box office records in the country. The film is set to release in the U.S. on September 12th, and the promotions are in full swing. Muchiro Tokito, one of the most beloved characters in the series, will also play a crucial role in the final arc. Although he was introduced in the first season, he got the attention he deserved in anime’s Season 3, which adapted the Swordsmith Village Arc of the manga. Everything from Muichiro’s backstory and his groundbreaking power-up highlighted how important the Corps’ youngest Hashira is.

8th August is Muichiro’s birthday, and the official website of the anime shared an adorable birthday card with the character’s new look. It’s an illustration of mini Muichiro, who is dressed in a white outfit, holding a bouquet of flowers in front of a floral arch. The colors are white and the same shade of teal as his hair. Additionally, the official X handle of Ufotable, Demon Slayer’s animation studio, also promoted a special birthday for the character, including a diorama acrylic stand of the visual, a rosette, and four matching items of the new theme.

Muichiro Tokito Is an Extraordinary Demon Slayer

In the Swordsmith Village Arc, Muichiro achieved a feat that none of the characters were capable of at the time. After awakening his Demon Slayer Mark, he single-handedly defeated Gyokko, the Upper Moon Five, and made it seem effortless. The Upper Moons’ powers surpass those of any human, so much so that none of the Corps members were able to kill one before Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro Kamado, and the others made history in the Entertainment District Arc. However, it took one Hashira, three mid-rank Demon Slayers, and a demon (Nezuko Kamado) to take down Gyutaro and Daki, the siblings who shared their power.

Although the Demon Slayer Mark played a significant role in Muichiro’s victory, it would all have been useless if he weren’t talented in the first place. The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer only showed a brief glimpse of the character as he runs around in the endless labyrinth. So far, the trailer has only shown the match-up between Tanjiro and Giyu Tomioka against Akaza, Shinobu Kocho vs. Doma, and Zenitsu facing a mysterious enemy.

Although Muichiro will also fight a powerful foe, it won’t happen until the later parts of the Infinity Castle Arc. Although the Infinity Castle also has low-ranking demons, all of the fights center around the Upper Moons, the strongest demons of all. We may get to see his full fight in the second part of the trilogy film, although it will take a while to be released. The final arc of the series focuses on the majority of the characters, with multiple POV shifts, highlighting the intensity of the final showdown against the demons.