New Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trailer Hypes Long-Awaited Rematch

It appears as though the only competition to Demon Slayer on the silver screen is itself, as Mugen Train’s previous record as the biggest anime film of all time might finally be defeated thanks to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Already pulling in serious numbers in Japanese theaters, Western anime fans will need to wait until next month to see the Demon Slayer Corps return. Luckily, the white hot anime movie has released new high-definition footage for one of the biggest battles of the movie, with Tanjiro joining forces with Giyu Tomioka to take on Akaza, Rengoku’s killer.

As a refresher for the previous battles of the Demon Slayer franchise, Mugen Train didn’t pull any punches when it came to one of the Hashira’s greatest losses. While Tanjiro and his fellow swordsmen managed to take down the creepy demon known as Enmu, a far stronger demon was waiting in the wings. Akaza, one of Muzan’s strongest lieutenants, fought against the Flame Hashira Rengoku and took his life in the process. With Tanjiro swearing revenge, it appears as though Infinity Castle is set to see the protagonist finally attempt to extract his revenge for the loss of his fellow swordsman.

The State of Demon Slayer

In terms of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the movie is set to arrive on September 12th next month in North America, finally giving Western audiences the chance to see the first part of the finale trilogy. As of the writing of this article, anime enthusiasts still don’t know the release dates for the next two movies that will bring the fight against Muzan to a close. Hopefully, fans won’t be waiting long to see how the Demon Slayer Corps’ story ends, as the first film is sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

As for the series overall, the original manga concluded in 2020 thanks to creator Koyoharu Gotouge forging a worthy finale for her characters. At present, there have been no signs that Gotouge has any plans to return to this universe, though many shonen fans might welcome a sequel and/or spin-off series that would bring back some of their favorite swordsmen.

Demon Slayer’s reign as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump proved how even a new story can quickly overtake classic stories if it has some serious groundswell backing it up. Tanjiro’s tale managed to defeat the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece in sales several times in the past, which is no easy feat considering how big Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece has become. With major series like Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen already releasing their final chapters, it will be interesting to see what other manga series rise to the top in this newly forged power vacuum.

Want to see how the story of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps comes to an end?