Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Drops First Look at Iguro’s Final Fight

The first of the final three movies in the Demon Slayer franchise, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, has released its trailer ahead of its Japanese theatrical debut on July 18th. As expected, the trailer showcases stellar visuals and emphasizes the vital roles of the Demon Slayer Corps’ elite warriors, the Hashira, each of whom is poised to play a significant part in the climactic war. The 90-second preview focuses particularly on two major battles that will be featured in the upcoming film, highlighting the Hashira Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Tomioka, along with the series protagonist, Kamado Tanjiro, engaged in separate confrontations. The Insect Hashira, Shinobu, is set to face Upper Rank 2, Doma, while the Water Hashira, Giyu, joins Tanjiro in a battle against Upper Rank 3, Akaza.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, the other Hashira are far from sidelined. The trailer offers glimpses of their involvement, with the role of Obanai Iguro, the Snake Hashira, standing out from the very beginning. The film is set to depict a massive assault by thousands of demons, ambushing the trapped Demon Slayers within the ever-shifting structure of the Infinity Castle. Navigating this chaotic stronghold while fending off relentless attacks demands not only strength but sharp intellect, qualities the Hashiras have surely got, and from the trailer, it seems this is exactly what Iguro’s first key contribution in this final stand against the demon onslaught is going to be.

ufotable

Iguro’s Role as a Hashira Will Be Pivotal in the Final Battle Against the Demons

The 90-second trailer opens with the Snake Hashira, Obanai Iguro, launching an attack against the hordes of demons charging toward the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji. Since the trailer doesn’t show any further scenes of Iguro, it appears that, for now, his role will focus on thinning the demon numbers, clearing the path for the other Demon Slayers to advance toward the ultimate target, Kibutsuji Muzan. However, confronting the demon hordes won’t be Iguro’s only task. One of the central challenges lies in the Infinity Castle itself, with its endless, shifting structure. The key to overcoming this threat is defeating Nakime, the castle’s manipulator.

With Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, also not yet shown fighting an Upper Rank demon and instead taking on the demon hordes, it’s highly plausible that she will join Iguro in the battle against Nakime. This pairing makes sense, especially given the long-hinted romantic connection between the two Hashira. Their final stand against Nakime could serve as a turning point in their bond, potentially culminating in a deeper romantic relationship. As Demon Slayer often explores the backstories of both demons and Demon Slayers, this movie may also offer the first glimpse into Iguro’s past, adding emotional depth to the climax, which could help understand his affection for the Love Hashira.