Is Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Strong Enough to Be a Hashira in the Infinity Castle Movies?

Although the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film has been released in Japanese theaters, global fans will still have to wait longer before watching. The film will be released in U.S. theaters on September 12th, 2025. Demon Slayer is expected to wrap up the final arc in the trilogy film, with the first one focusing on a major rematch between Tanjiro and Akaza as teased in the highlight. Ever since joining the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro has improved leaps and bounds, and that too, in a short amount of time. He spent years learning the Water Breathing Technique from Urokodaki, the former Water Hashira.

However, as Tanjiro continued his quest to find a cure for his sister, he kept fighting several demons, with many of them being able to perform Blood Demon Art. The more intense the battle became, the further he pushed past his limits and tapped into the legendary Sun Breathing Technique, the first breathing style in history. So far, Tanjiro has yet to fully master the legendary technique, but now that the final arc has begun, he finds himself up against some of the most powerful demons in history.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga!

Tanjiro Rises to a New Power Level in Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Arc

Image Courtesy of ufotable

Whenever a major fight happens, the mark on Tanjiro’s forehead changes as a sign of his growth, as Demon Slayer fans know well by this point. During the Entertainment District Arc, his mark begins to resemble more like Yoriichi’s, the creator of the Sun Breathing Technique. It keeps evolving up until the final showdown. Furthermore, the hellish training Tanjiro went through in the Hashira Training Arc wasn’t all for nothing. It further enhanced his physical skills, and the results were clear during his fight with Akaza. However, at that point, whether he was strong enough to be a Hashira was still debatable.

Despite all the blood and sweat Tanjiro put through in growing stronger, Akaza, the Upper Moon Three, still gave him and Giyu a run for their money. Just when things got rough, Tanjiro awakened new powers he never knew he had. He was fighting side-by-side with Giyu, the Water Hashira. Compared to the Mount Natagumo Arc, where Giyu had to protect both Tanjiro and Nezuko, this time, the two Demon Slayers were fighting as equals. Hence, after the crazy powerup Tanjiro had during the fight with Akaza, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say he demonstrated the capabilities of a Hashira, a rank given to the most talented Demon Slayers.