Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Giving Out New Wave of Swag as Special Thanks to Fans

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns, the first part of a planned trilogy, continues to dominate at the Japanese box office. The motion picture had already sold over 9 million tickets in its first ten days at the cinemas, earning over 12 billion yen. It’s the fastest film to gross over ten billion yen at the Japanese box office, surpassing the previous record holder, the other Demon Slayer movie, Mugen Train. Infinity Castle has since grossed over 17 billion yen worldwide, equivalent to approximately $120 million in USD. The film is a runaway success in Japan, already becoming the highest-grossing film of 2025, and may surpass Mugen Train as the highest-grossing film in the country’s history.

To commemorate Infinity Castle‘s success and thank the fans, the studio behind the Demon Slayer animation, Ufotable, has been distributing free merchandise to theater attendees. On August 2nd, theaters began handing out new A5-sized art stands based on one of the posters. The art stand is limited to only 3 million people nationwide, making it a first-come, first-served situation. On August 4th, Ufotable announced a new collector’s item that fans can gain by attending a screening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns.

New Clear Cards Gifts Will be Handed Out to Demon Slayer Fans

Japanese cinema chains will begin handing out a second round of free clear cards based on the main characters of the Demon Slayer franchise. The first round of clear cards featured character posters and were handed out to theater goers when the film launched on July 18th. There are six cards in total, each one featuring a duo or group of the Demon Slayer Corps. Similarly to previous giveaways, the new set of clear cards will be limited to only 4 million people nationwide and will be first-come, first-served. Attendees will be limited to one card per person, and the cards will be distributed randomly. People won’t be able to choose which design they want.

The cards will begin being handed out to people from Saturday, August 9th, to Friday, August 22nd. At the time of this writing, the clear cards are exclusive to Japan. However, overseas screenings will occasionally receive some of the Japanese merchandise to give away to fans. For example, the North American screenings for Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning gave film-exclusive Digimon cards to fans. It’s possible that Ufotable or Crunchyroll, who will be handling international distribution, will hand out one of the Japanese exclusive gifts to fans living overseas for the upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle release.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns opened in Japan on July 18, 2025. The film is currently being slowly rolled out overseas, starting with its opening throughout Asia in August. Most English-speaking territories, including countries in North America and Europe, will not receive the film until September. The United States and Canada premieres of the movie in theaters will be on September 12th, with tickets going on sale beginning August 15th.

H/T: The Official Demon Slayer Japanese Website