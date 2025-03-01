Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Reveals Its Release Date (But With A Catch)

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will split its gigantic arc over three separate feature-length films, placing Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps against Muzan and his strongest, demonic lieutenants. As fans prepare to say goodbye to Ufotable’s biggest anime hit, the first entry of the three movies has finally shared when anime fans can expect it to arrive on the silver screen. Unfortunately, this long-awaited release date comes with a catch as it might not reveal all of the information that fans are hoping to see when it comes to the worldwide release of the Demon Slayer grand finale.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will hit theaters in Japan on July 18th this summer but the movie has yet to confirm when it will be doing the same in the West and other countries. While it’s a foregone conclusion that the first of the three films will eventually make its way to North America, anime fans must now wonder if it will be a simultaneous release or if Western audiences will have to wait that much longer for one of the biggest showdowns in anime history. As readers of the manga know, the Infinity Castle arc is one that will give each surviving member of the Demon Slayer Corps something to do and then some.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s New Trailer and Poster

Alongside the big news, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle released both a new trailer of previous footage and a new poster to get fans hyped for the Demon Slayer Corps’ big comeback. As viewers know, the last time we saw Tanjiro and company, things had taken a serious turn. While they briefly had the upper hand against Muzan, following the demon lord killing the Corps’ leader, the pack of swordsmen have been dragged into the Infinity Castle itself and will now need to fight all of the remaining demons on their home turf.

Demon Slayer quickly grew to become one of the biggest shonen series in the world, as Tanjiro and Nezuko’s story is one that was even able to overtake One Piece from time to time. Despite its runaway popularity, the manga has already come to an end and the anime adaptation is simply playing catch-up. At present, creator Koyoharu Gotouge has yet to confirm if they will be working on a sequel series and/or spin-off but we know plenty of shonen fans would love nothing more than to return to this universe.

