Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Just Got a Major Release Date Update

Alongside Chainsaw Man‘s “Reze Arc” movie, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle is arguably the most hyped anime movie of the year. The film will be part of a new film trilogy adapting the “Infinity Castle” arc, which will bring the immensely popular Demon Slayer anime adaptation to a close after four seasons and the Mugen Train Arc movie (or five seasons if you watched that arc episodically). As excited as we all are for the Infinity Castle movie, no one actually knows when it’s coming out, but Ufotable just dropped a massive clue.

Demon Slayer‘s Infinity Castle movie has only been given the general release window of “2025,” which was unveiled at last year’s CCXP along with a new teaser trailer for the film. But, that leaves a massive 10-month window for when the film could hit theaters. Thankfully, studio Ufotable has finally stepped in, giving fans a much-needed reassurance of when they can find out the release date in less than two weeks.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet have the actual release date for the Infinity Castle arc movie. Instead, in the spirit of the complex and twisting Infinity Castle, we have the release date for the release date. Per AnimeTV Japan, the Infinity Castle arc movie’s release date will officially be unveiled on March 1st at 7:00 PM JST (5:00 AM ET).

Of course, it’s not the major update we were all hoping for — where Ufotable would say ‘Hey, the Infinity Castle movie is releasing tomorrow, and by the way, everyone gets free tickets!’ — but it is still a major step forward for the film and a major step towards the end of the insanely popular franchise, which is the second most-rated series on Crunchyroll behind One Piece.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for the Demon Slayer Anime!

What To Expect From the Infinity Castle Movie

Demon Slayer‘s latest seasons, namely the “Swordsmith Village Arc” and the “Hashira Training Arc,” have been incredibly divisive among the fan base. Many criticized the lack of overall substance in the series as well as the drawn-out battles. But, no one can argue about the end of the “Hashira Training Arc” being epic. The eighth and final episode of the season saw Ubuyashiki sacrifice himself and the two creepy children in an attempt to kill Muzan once and for all. But, the plan backfired as Muzan survived the blast and, in an act of desperation, pulled all of the surrounding Demon Slayer Corps members into the Infinity Castle.

We won’t dive into any “Infinity Castle” arc spoilers here for those who have yet to read the manga. But, expect the Infinity Castle arc movie to be a feature-length epic, with studio Ufotable returning to top form with even more breathtaking fight scenes.

