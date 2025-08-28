Demon Slayer Hypes Its Best Female Hero Ahead of Infinity Castle’s US Release

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle is less than a month from releasing in US theaters, and fans of Koyoharu Gotouge’s beloved series cannot wait for the new film. The past few months have seen Demon Slayer fans get inundated with an endless wave of posters, promos, trailers, and behind-the-scenes looks. Tanjiro has, understandably, stolen the spotlight in a lot of the promos, with some of the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps and the Hashiras also getting their time to shine. Now, the latest promo is putting the franchise’s best female hero center stage ahead of some dramatic fights in Infinity Castle.

Infinity Castle has already been released in Japan, and fans in the country have borne witness to the first film in a new trilogy that will bring the Demon Slayer franchise to an end. Despite anime X (formerly Twitter) being a cesspit of spoilers, any leaks of Infinity Castle‘s plot or scenes have been kept tightly under wraps by Ufotable, Aniplex, and Crunchyroll. As a result, all US and international fans have to go on are the promos, and something big is on the horizon for everyone’s favorite female Hashira: Shinobu Kocho.

Demon Slayer Shares New Shinobu Kocho Visual

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The new promo for Infinity Castle was shared on the official Demon Slayer X account. In the poster, Shinobu Kocho stands ready for battle in her Demon Slayer Corps uniform and her sword at the ready. Kocho stands against an Infinity Castle backdrop, teasing a tough battle in store for the Insect Hashira.

The new Shinobu Kocho visual is the latest in a long line of Infinity Castle-themed posters for the show’s protagonists. The first in the series put Tanjiro front and centre, with Zenitsu and Inosuke following shortly after. Then it was time for the Hashiras to steal the spotlight, with Giyu, Tengen, Mitsuro, and more all getting their own posters.

Infinity Castle Is Going HEAVY With Its Character Posters

Image courtesy of Ufotable

Anime marketing often takes the less is more approach. But Ufotable and Aniplex have gone hard with the Demon Slayer promos. Ahead of the film’s Japanese premiere, Aniplex began the 100 Days to Infinity Castle countdown. The countdown included giant releases like new trailers and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks. But the in-between days had more filler than One Piece, including two whole weeks dedicated to Rengoku.

Infinity Castle is now showing in Japanese theaters, and it has already become the country’s third-highest-grossing movie of all time, with Mugen Train currently holding the top spot. When it releases internationally in September, Infinity Castle is expected to rocket past Mugen Train‘s record.

H/T: Demon Slayer on X