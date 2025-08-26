“It’s Hard to Put Into Words”: Demon Slayer Star Talks Infinity Castle’s Best Girl

The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy is all set for its U.S. release on September 12th, 2025, and the Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho, will get her much-deserved spotlight. Shinobu has the most unique way of fighting demons of the team since she can’t behead them due to her lack of physical strength. Ideally, a demon can only die when it steps into the sunlight or if they are decapitated by a Nichirin sword. However, Shinobu is the only person who came up with a third technique to kill demons, and that’s making use of Wisteria-based poison that’s lethal to them.

This feat allowed her to become a Hashira, and we already saw a glimpse of her powers in the Mount Natagumo Arc. However, the Infinity Castle will put her against her most powerful opponent, Doma, the Upper Rank Two. The fight is already being hyped, even to the point of releasing a special trailer and visual to promote Shinobu vs. Doma. According to Mantan Web, the voice behind Shinobu, Saori Hayami, a renowned star in the anime industry, talked about the character and how she was influenced in many ways.

Demon Slayer Star Is Influenced By the Character She Is Playing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

When asked about what Hayamai thinks of Shinobu, she said, “It’s hard to put into words…”

Hayami continued, “I was able to get up close and personal with the roots of Shinobu’s heart, and I feel like we’ve been walking through time, so I apologize for talking about something so conceptual, but I think we’ve come this far by clashing and overlapping our souls.”

Explaining her understanding of the character, Hayami added, “At times she teases the other soldiers and says things that are a little spiteful, but she is a person with strong, burning passion, and at her core she is straightforward and strong-willed.”

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

She also praised the Hashira, “She has the determination to stand up to others. It’s not that I’m similar to her, but when I come into contact with Shinobu’s will, I am influenced in some ways during recording.”

“When I’m playing Shinobu, I feel like a door is opening for me, and by interacting with her, I am influenced and something wells up within me,” Hayami concluded.

Shinobu is a deeply complex character due to the dissonance between her calm, smiling face and her deep-seated rage towards the demons. She has been holding unimaginable pain and anger behind her beautiful smile, which bursts out during her fight with Doma. The trailer already revealed that Doma is the one who killed her sister, Kanae Kocho.

Ever since losing her sister, Shinobu has been preparing for the day she can avenge her. She didn’t take part in the Hashira Training and even shared her plan of taking down the demon with Kanao Tsuyuri. The Infinity Castle Arc will reveal her shocking plan and the lengths she would go to just to meet her goal.

Are you excited for Shinobu's big fight in the Infinity Castle film?