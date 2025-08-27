New Demon Slayer Movie Shares First Look at One Fallen Hero’s Replacement

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is on the cusp of its release in North America, and the new movie is beginning to reveal more and more with the first look at one fallen hero’s replacement who debuts in the film. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle picks up immediately after the events of the Hashira Training Arc seen in the TV anime’s fourth season, and Tanjiro Kamado and the others are thrown into a desperate fight for their lives. But it all kicks off with a heartbreaking goodbye that fans and the Slayers had to make at the end of that season.

Warning! Spoilers for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle to follow! The final episode of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc saw Muzan Kibutsuji locate Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s mansion after years of seeking it out. But in a final display of pride and willingness to sacrifice himself for those he loved, Ubayashiki gave up his life in an attempt to catch Muzan in a large explosion. But with the fights in the new movie picking up right after, the fight continues for the Demon Slayers with the introduction of Ubuyashiki’s replacement, his son Kiriya. Who has finally been revealed with a new poster for the film you can check out below.

Who Is Ubuyashiki’s Rplacement?

Although Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle released across theaters in Japan earlier this Summer (and has gone on to break box office records already), the promotional materials for the film have been holding back on some of the new additions that fans see in action with the film. Now it seems that because it’s closer than ever towards its international releases, the anime franchise is beginning to reveal more of these new faces ahead of their worldwide debut. This includes Kiriya Ubuyashiki, who needs to continue his clan’s mission of defeating Muzan.

With Kagaya sacrificing his life at the end of the TV anime, Kiriya needs to immediately jump into action as the next leader for the Demon Slayer corps. Much like how the Demon Slayers are all mourning the loss of their father figure, Kiriya is in mourning of his father as well. But also like the others, he tragically needs to put that all aside as the Corps has been taken into the massive Infinity Castle as fans will see in the new trilogy. And if he doesn’t do his job well, more people will die.

Demon Slayer’s New Movie Comes Out in the U.S. Soon

Thankfully it won’t be too much of a wait before fans in North America get to see the new film in action for themselves. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be making its debut in the United States and Canada on September 12th, and tickets for the film are now on sale. It’s been doing very well in Japan thus far, and its tracking for international territories are teasing it’s going to be just as big of a hit for the rest of the world as well.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is also the first in a planned trilogy of films adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, but potential release windows for the second or third films have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. You can catch up with the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV anime in the meantime with services like Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu and more.