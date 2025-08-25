Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Breaks Through Massive Box Office Milestone

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been one of the most successful releases in the franchise, and has broken through a massive new box office milestone with its latest update. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba returned to theaters with the first entry in a brand new trilogy taking on the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. It’s been a massive success in the few weeks it has been available in Japan, and is getting ready for its international release coming to various territories through the next few weeks. Which means it’s only going to get bigger from here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was already the fourth highest-grossing film in Japan’s history through the first few weeks of its release in the region, and a new update has confirmed it has officially sunk Titanic to become the newest third ranked highest-grossing film in Japan’s box office history. Following reports stating that estimates would bring the movie to this new milestone, ufotable themselves have confirmed this to be the case with their latest update revealing a huge new box office total in the region.

New Demon Slayer Movie Reaches Massive Box Office Milestone

Ufotable has announced that as of this last weekend, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Chapter 1 Akaza’s Return (as the film is billed in Japan) has crossed a new total of 28,087,694,600 yen at the box office in the 38 days since its initial release. With over 19,825,555 tickets sold in just Japan alone, this new total makes it officially the third highest grossing film in Japan’s history, losing out just to Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train‘s 40.75 billion yen and Spirited Away‘s 31.68 billion yen. Which is a very impressive milestone for the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is only the first new film in a brand new trilogy for the arc itself, and with it will be showing off the final battles between the surviving Demon Slayers and Muzan Kibutsuji’s final demonic forces. This is likely the least eventful film of the coming trilogy considering that it’s largely going to be setting up for what’s coming in the final films in the trilogy (even if it is promising some big battles), so seeing it reach this level of success alone teases a very fruitful future for the rest of the trilogy overall.

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Come Out for the United States?

ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be making its debut in the United States and Canada on September 12th, and tickets for the film are now on sale. It has already crossed the $20 million USD mark with presale numbers alone, so it’s likely that the film is going to have just as much success in North America as it has had in Japan as well. This is all before the film even releases too, and doesn’t account for potential premium or IMAX format ticket prices. So the final worldwide total is going to be even higher when it’s all counted up.

Based on Koyoharu Gotoge’s original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is directed by Haruo Sotozaki for ufotable. It’s going to feature a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes, so fans are definitely getting their money’s worth when it hits. The English dub cast has even gone the extra mile such as introducing Avengers: Doomsday star Channing Tatum as the voice of a new character named Keizo, and Rebecca Wang is joining as a new character named Koyuki.