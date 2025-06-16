Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Reveals Its Biggest and Craziest Promo Yet

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle is set to be the biggest anime movie of 2025, if not of all time, and a film that big needs some gigantic marketing. Aniplex and Ufotable have taken that requirement literally, as part of the film’s promotional efforts include breaking a massive world record. You might remember that ComicBook covered the beginning of Demon Slayer‘s world record attempt this April. The attempt is now past the halfway point, and it looks incredibly impressive.

As part of Infinity Castle‘s promotional campaign, Aniplex is apparently trying to appeal to those flying by airplane and helicopter, as the studio attempts to break the record for the largest rice paddy art. The 2.8 hectare (28,000m²) project will be spread across three fields and will depict Tanjiro holding his sword, along with the Demon Slayer logo. After two months, the rice paddy has grown considerably, and fans have received the latest update revealing the current state of the art.

Demon Slayer‘s Rice Paddy Promo Is Insane

The new images of the rice paddy look incredibly promising for the world record attempt. The photos were shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Gyoda Omotenashi Tourism Bureau. The four photos reveal the three fields, along with a close-up of the intricate planning and details that have gone into depicting Tanjiro’s face in a rice paddy.

The paddy was planted in April, and the fields should be ready by the time Infinity Castle releases in Japanese theaters on July 18th, 2025. The artwork also coincides with Demon Slayer‘s ongoing 100-day promo campaign. Expect some more photos of the rice paddy as part of the 100-day online celebration.

The latest update has shown off how impressive the artwork already is. The outline of Tanjiro’s face, clothes, and sword, as well as the Demon Slayer logo, are all clearly visible in the fields. Eagle-eyed fans can also see the various flags used for mapping the different colors of rice plants. Once the rice is (hopefully) in full bloom in July, the distinct colors of Tanjiro’s face and clothes will become apparent. Check out the rice paddy art below…

When Does Infinity Castle Release in the US?

Western fans were hoping for a simultaneous release of Infinity Castle across the globe. Unfortunately, like Tanjiro resting between missions, fans will have to patiently wait a little longer to see Infinity Castle in theaters. The film releases in the US, Canada, and the UK on September 12th.

Fans have also patiently been awaiting the first full trailer for the movie. After months of speculation, it was recently revealed when the trailer will be released. Fans can expect Infinity Castle‘s new trailer to drop on June 28th. Japanese fans who attended the 4K screenings of Mugen Train last month were treated to a sneak peek teaser for the upcoming movie. But the new full trailer will be unveiled during a special broadcast of Mugen Train, which airs on Fuji TV on June 28th as part of a special night broadcast event.

H/T: @gyoda_kankou