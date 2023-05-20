Demon Slayer Celebrates Kanao's Birthday With Special Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is going all out for Kanao Tsuyuri's birthday with a special new trailer showing off some of her biggest moments from the manga thus far! Demon Slayer Season 3 has been taking on the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series with each of its episodes so far. This new arc's setting has limited the number of characters we see interacting with Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, but thankfully a few of the fan favorites have managed to make their mark on Season 3 of the anime anyway.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc kicked off with Tanjiro recovering from everything that happened during the Entertainment District Arc seen in Demon Slayer Season 2. This thankfully meant a return to the Butterfly Mansion and a brief reunion with Kanao. She doesn't really speak much this time around either, but it's clear that Tanjiro means quite a bit to her. But now Kanao's come back to the spotlight to celebrate her birthday on May 19th. Check out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's trailer for Kanao below:

Demon Slayer: Who Is Kanao Tsuyuri?

Kanao is quite the interesting character caught up in Demon Slayer's mix. Serving as the Tsuguko (and adopted sister) to the Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho, we have yet to see much of what she can actually do in a fight. Every time Tanjiro has seen her thus far, it's been during a period of calm in between the intense demon fights. The first time Tanjiro and Kanao bond was while Tanjiro was training for his next mission coming in Season 2, and it was the first time we saw her opening up in general.

Like many of the other Demon Slayer characters that were introduced in previous arcs, Kanao will be getting her time in the spotlight as the fights start involving even more characters in future arcs. There actually aren't too many of these arcs left, so now it's just a matter of seeing how Demon Slayer Season 3 plays out as the anime crosses the halfway mark of its run.

