Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Delays Manga Volume Releases Due to Pandemic

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises this year with each new release of the series not only hitting the top of the charts, but bringing older volumes along for the ride as new fans of the manga play catch up in Japan. Unfortunately, the novel coronavirus pandemic is going to throw a wrench into things alongside its impact on several other productions and industries. The official Twitter account for the series has sadly confirmed that there will be a delay on the next volume's release in Japan.

As detailed by their announcements, Volume 21 of Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now scheduled to release in July, and the schedules for the following volumes have now been postponed completely. In order to keep people inside their homes and go out as few times as possible, future releases of the manga in Japan are being held off for now and will be announced at a later date.

As for future volumes of the series, it's currently unclear as to how much longer the series will be lasting in the first place. The latest chapter of the series announced that the manga will be reaching its climax with the next chapter later this month, and as of this writing the release of this chapter is currently on schedule.

Later reports from the licensor of the manga revealed that the end of the series truly is on the way, but fans are having a hard time believing it. This final arc of the series has been speeding along at a surprising rate compared to previous arcs, but the manga might just be too far popular to bring to an end now. It's a different world from when this manga first announced its final arc, and the anime's popularity might mean a sequel is on the horizon.

