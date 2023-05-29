Demon Slayer Season 3 Celebrates Muichiro's Big Change With New Promo

Demon Slayer Season 3 has kicked off the final slate of episodes for its run this Spring, and celebrating Muichiro Tokito's big changes with the newest episode of the anime, Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has dropped a new promo for the Mist Hashira! Demon Slayer Season 3 has kicked off the climax of the Swordsmith Village Arc with the latest episodes of the anime, and following its focus on Tanjiro Kamado and the others in the last few episodes, Muichiro has taken the center stage once more as he readies to fight against the Upper Rank Gyokko in full.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc introduced Muichiro back to the anime after his initial debut in the first few episodes of the new season, and he immediately rubbed Tanjiro and the others the wrong way. He was different than many of the other Hashira they have seen thus far, and it was only until the newest episode of the Demon Slayer anime that Muichiro began turning around and becoming more like the others. It's with these changes that Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc are celebrating with a new promo teaser and poster for Muichiro with the latest episode! Check them out below:

What's Next for Muichiro in Demon Slayer Season 3?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 dives into Muichiro Tokito's past after he frees himself from Gyokko's watery prison. He was able to eventually bust out of this thanks to Kotetsu's help, and it was this that started to rouse him back from the vacant kind of way he had been carrying himself up to this point. It had been teased that Muichiro didn't even know his own past thanks to suffering from amnesia, and he had been struggling to train up to that point in order to make up for what he lacked.

After this look back into the past, Muichiro began fighting harder than ever before. Not only did he unlock his Demon Slayer mark much like Tanjiro has done in the past, but he's also finally gotten ahold of his official sword moving forward. Now the real fight can begin as we'll finally see what the Mist Hashira can really do in a fight.

What are you hoping to see from Muichiro before Demon Slayer Season 3 comes to an end?