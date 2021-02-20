Demon Slayer Teams Up with McDonald's Japan for Next Happy Meal

✖

Demon Slayer has easily become not only one of the most popular Shonen franchises in the world today, with the second season of its anime being announced earlier this year and fans in North America waiting for the arrival of the first feature-length film of the series, and it seems as if McDonald's is hopping on the Mugen Train with a new Happy Meal set focusing on the Demon Slayer Corps. Hitting this March, McDonald's in Japan will be giving fans the opportunity to see what Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends would look like with a Mcdonald's makeover.

McDonald's has dipped into the world of anime and pop culture more times than most could count in the past, with their Happy Meals often including a toy for young fans to pick up when they want some of their favorite food from the fast-food chain. With this partnership with Ufotable's Demon Slayer, the popular restaurant is definitely jumping in at the right time as the series continues to pick up steam even though the manga came to an end last year. Though there hasn't been news of a sequel series in the works, there's still plenty of material that is left to cover in the anime for the adventures of the Demon Slayer Corps.

McDonald's In Japan shared the first hint at the upcoming partnership with Demon Slayer for their happy meals using its Official Twitter Account, with images of the stickers also being released online that show the likes of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the anime imagined as employees of the fast-food chain:

(Photo: McDonald's)

Though it's unknown whether these Happy Meals will be making their way to the West to celebrate the popular Shonen series, we imagine there would be more than a few Demon Slayer fans who wouldn't mind adding these collectibles to their collections.

What do you think of this partnership between Demon Slayer and McDonald's? What other anime series would you like to see get the same treatment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon-slaying.

Via Crunchyroll