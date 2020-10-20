Demon Slayer's Movie Is the Top Film at the Global Box Office

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a bonafide hit in every regard, and it proved as much this past weekend when its film debuted. The long-awaited premiere saw millions enter theaters in Japan as fans were eager to check in on Tanjiro and Nezuko. Now, thanks to a new report, fans have learned Demon Slayer's first movie has blown away all expectations; It was the highest-grossing movie globally at the box office last weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo, Demon Slayer overtook its competition with ease this past weekend. The film had the highest-grossing box office total for the October 16-18 weekend. The runner-up My People, My Homeland earned less than $20 million USD at the Chinese box office. And back in the United States, the highest-grossing title domestically was Honest Thief with less than $4 million USD.

As you can see, Demon Slayer came in hot, and its massive $43.85 million USD opening proves as much. No other film could touch that kind of gross this past weekend. While the total isn't the highest opening of 2020, it is one of the largest since COVID-19 forced millions of theaters to close. Demon Slayer's movie outperformed Tenant and New Mutants with its opening weekend, but the jury is still out on how its lifetime gross holds up.

Over in Japan, this latest film has shattered box office records left and right. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train now has the highest-grossing opening day in Japan as it grossed $12.03 million USD. Its weekend total makes it the highest-grossing opening weekend at the Japanese box office.

As showings of the film continue to sell out, it seems Demon Slayer has no limit. Fans knew the film would do well upon its release, but no one could have expected this sort of success. Much of the global box office has been stunted due to COVID, but its gaps shouldn't diminish the feat that Demon Slayer accomplished. It has marked new highs for the Japanese box office, and the world has a better idea of what anime can do in terms of revenue.

