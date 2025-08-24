Demon Slayer’s New Movie On Track to Sink Titanic With Box Office Update

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has returned to theaters with its most successful feature film release yet, and a new update from the Japanese box office has revealed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is on track to take down Titanic in the region. Demon Slayer really took over the big screen when it made its debut earlier this Summer, and it’s no surprise as to why as it’s the first truly brand new feature film for the anime franchise released in some time. It’s been enjoying a ton of success before it even really kicked off its international run in theaters too.

The first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy has been doing gangbusters at the box office since it launched in Japan earlier this Summer, and with it has been breaking all sorts of records and crossing major milestones in just that country alone. Not only did it quickly become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time in the region, but the latest box office estimate now even puts it above the third highest-grossing film, Titanic, as the weekend heads into its end.

Demon Slayer’s New Movie Takes Over Japan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Chapter 1 Akaza’s Return (as it’s billed in Japan) previously sat at fourth place with a total of 25.78 billion yen. Sony has yet to officially reveal its full totals for the past weekend, but early estimates are now putting the film’s box office total in the region at 27.8 billion yen above Titanic’s 27.77 billion yen. So while it has yet to be confirmed, it’s still a major accomplishment either way as it’s even in the conversation in the first place. If it indeed makes it to the third spot, Demon Slayer pretty much dominates the top three.

Japan’s highest grossing films are Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train (40.75 billion yen), Spirited Away (31.68 billion yen), and Titanic (27.77 billion yen). So Demon Slayer’s films would be two of the top three highest grossing in the country’s history, and it’s even more impressive considering that this is really only the first in this trilogy highlighting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. So it really raises the question of just how much will be earned when the entire trilogy wraps up.

When Does Demon Slayer’s Movie Come Out in the U.S.?

This success is even more impressive because it’s just Japan alone, and the film has been doing very well in the international territories it has launched with thus far. It’s even doing well as it gets ready to launch in the United States as with tickets for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle now on sale, presale numbers have already crossed $20 million USD as of the latest update. It’s tracking to have a huge debut in the United States, and it’s fast approaching.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be making its debut in the United States and Canada on September 12th, and will be screening with both English and Japanese audio options. The film will also be available in both IMAX and premium formats, and has become the highest grossing IMAX film in Japan’s history too. So this success is going to be one fans need to keep an eye out for, especially as we wait for news on the follow up films to come later.