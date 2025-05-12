Demon Slayer Warns Fans Against Leaking New Infinity Castle Movie Trailer

We’re slicing closer and closer to the release date for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle, and the promotional campaign is slowly being amped up. Over the past few weeks, the official Demon Slayer social media accounts have been overburdened with daily posters and teasers for the film. The beloved Mugen Train Arc movie is also heading back to theaters, with an exclusive new trailer for Infinity Castle. As you might expect in the age of the internet, some fans have attempted to secretly record and share the trailer online. But Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll are cracking down hard on anyone who tries to spoil the exclusivity of the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Infinity Castle arc movie trailer has already leaked online once, thanks to ongoing Mugen Train Arc screenings in Japan. But, those leaks were swiftly taken down, and (*Smokey the Bear voice*) Demon Slayer wants you to know that only you can prevent internet piracy.

Ufotable

Demon Slayer Issues Legal Notice Against Trailer Leakers

Following the leaks, the official Demon Slayer X (formerly Twitter) account issued a stern warning against anyone else who attempts to leak the trailer online. “A secretly recorded video of the theater-exclusive trailer for the Infinity Castle Arc that plays at the end of the main feature of the currently-showing revival screening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train has been found on the internet,” began the lengthy post.

It continued, “Filming secretly in a theater is a crime under the Law for Prevention of Unauthorized Recording of Films. In addition, uploading secretly recorded footage to X, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, etc., is a copyright infringement. Any infringement of copyright infringement in violation of the Film Piracy Prevention Act and the Copyright Act may be punished with imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to 10 million yen, or both.”

We like Demon Slayer as much as the next person, but not enough to risk 10 years behind bars.

Infinity Castle Releases This September

While the new trailer is a Mugen Train Arc exclusive, it likely won’t remain that way for long. Once the film has finished its theatrical re-release, the trailer will likely be shared online for everyone else to see (without a potential criminal charge). Western fans also don’t have long to wait before we can watch the new trailer in theaters. The Mugen Train Arc movie returns to select US theaters on May 14th.

As for the Infinity Castle movie, we still have a little longer to wait. The film releases on July 18th in Japan. US fans then have to remain spoiler-free until September 12th, when the film releases in North American theaters. The film is the first in a new cinematic trilogy that will bring the beloved Demon Slayer anime franchise to a close. No potential release dates for the subsequent two Demon Slayer movies have been revealed yet.

H/T: Demon Slayer on X