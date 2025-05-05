Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Sets Date for Next Movie Trailer (But There’s a Catch)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be sharing a new sneak peek at its upcoming movie debut soon, but only a lucky few are going to be able to catch it for themselves. Following the end of the TV anime’s fourth season, Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, it was announced that the anime would be returning with a brand new trilogy of feature films adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. Hitting theaters throughout the world beginning later this Summer, we’re about to see more of these new movies than ever before in the coming months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This includes the first actual footage of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle in motion, but fans will be able to see it soon. The first teaser sneak peek at the new film has been announced to be releasing with the upcoming re-release of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train in theaters on May 14th. So fans who head to the theaters to see the older movie on the big screen will also be treated to an exclusive sneak peek at what’s coming next in Infinity Castle. So it might be more imperative for you to get your tickets for the movie event.

ufotable

New Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Sneak Peek Coming Soon

According to the announcement from Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, this new sneak peek at Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be exclusive to the re-release of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train in theaters, so it’s another reason why fans might be excited to see Demon Slayer again on the big screen. This re-release will also be the first time the film will be screened in 4K resolution, so it’s just stacking on reasons to seek it out. It’s also yet to be revealed if this teaser will release online following its theatrical debut either, so this might actually be the only way to see the new teaser.

It was announced that screenings of Mugen Train’s re-release in Japan would be including a sneak peek at Infinity Castle like this, so it’s great news to see that fans in the United States and Canada will get the same opportunity. This will be the first real look at Infinity Castle as when it was announced, there were only teases of a few still images from the now in the works trilogy. So it’s going to be the first in-motion footage for what’s coming next.

ufotable

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Come Out?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th (and will also be available in IMAX and premium movie formats). This new film is actually going to be the first in a new trilogy of planned feature films coming to theaters for the Infinity Castle arc, but the release dates for its follow up films have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

As for what this new film will be about when it actually hits, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is teased as such, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”