Demon Slayer Unleashes New Look at Mitsuri Ahead of Infinity Castle’s Release

Demon Slayer’s Hasiras are getting all of the attention in the latest entries in the 100 Days to Infinity Castle promo series. The past 40 days have included various character posters, behind-the-scenes shots of the voice cast, and the occasional teaser trailer. The past week has also seen Rengoku finally get the posthumous attention he deserves, as the Mugen Train movie returns to theaters for a limited 4K re-release. But, after being bombarded with promos depicting the extinguished Flame Hashira, Demon Slayer is showing some love to the Hashira with the same namesake.

The Love Hashira, Mitsuri, became a fan favorite after she was featured in the Swordsmith Village Arc, alongside the Mist Hashira, Muichiro. While the season was the target of much criticism from fans, Mitsuri and Muichiro stole the show by coming out on top against two of the Upper Moon Demons. They are both returning for the Infinity Castle movie, and Mitsuri is the next Hashira in the spotlight.

Mitsuri Storms the Infinity Castle in New Demon Slayer Promo

The new Mitsuri promo is part of the 100 Days to Infinity Castle campaign (as we at ComicBook have unofficially dubbed it). The film releases in Japanese theaters on July 18th, and the official Demon Slayer X (formerly Twitter) account has updated fans daily with new promos and behind-the-scenes shots with the film’s cast.

Today’s promo gives Mitsuri a new character poster for the Infinity Castle movie. While the Love Hashira is often very smiley and bubbly, she’s not messing around in the photo. Holding her sword back, ready to swing, Mitsuri’s iconic pink and green hair and her white jacket wave around her as she gets ready to unleash a swing with her flexible sword/whip.

Mitsuri’s poster marks 62 days until Infinity Castle is released in Japanese theaters. Rengoku, the last Hashira to feature in the campaign, was given almost a week of promos building up to Mugen Train‘s re-release. Thankfully, Demon Slayer is back to diversifying the character slate, as the rest of the Hashira will soon receive the attention they deserve.

Infinity Castle Could Break an Anime Box Office Record

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle is the most anticipated anime movie of the year. As well as having the weight of the Demon Slayer fandom carrying it forward, fans are also hoping that the movie can make up for the underwhelming past two seasons of the series. Demon Slayer already has an incredible track record at the box office. Mugen Train, released in 2020, is the highest grossing anime movie of all-time, earning over $507 million worldwide. But, Infinity Castle is expected to obliterate that record. We’re still nearly two months away from early box office predictions and projections, but fans have high hopes for the film.

Infinity Castle is also the first in a new trilogy of Demon Slayer films that will bring the franchise to an end. If this year’s movie is successful, both critically and commercially, the subsequent two films are expected to push Demon Slayer‘s box office triumph further than ever before.

