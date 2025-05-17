Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Shares New Iguro Look Ahead of Movie Premiere

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will begin taking over theaters around the world later this Summer, and it’s getting the Snake Hashira ready for what’s next with a new look at Obanai Iguro ahead of the new movie’s premiere. Demon Slayer is coming back to theaters around the world with a new feature film trilogy adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. This arc features the final battles between the Hashira and Muzan Kibutsuji’s Upper Ranks, and that means some intense sequences are coming to the anime before the film trilogy all comes to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be releasing the first of this new trilogy in Japan later this July, and has been preparing for its release with a multi-day countdown that’s come with special new reveals pretty much everyday in anticipation of the new movie. This includes some new looks at each of the members of the Hashira as they are thrown into the fights, and the newest poster for the upcoming trilogy has dropped a closer look at the Snake Hashira, Obanai Iguro. Check it out below:

ufotable

What Is Iguro’s Role in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be releasing the first film in its new trilogy this July, but it’s hard to predict just how much of the series it will cover when it finally hits. While this is going to be a huge trilogy tackling the final battles, it’s also adapting an arc that’s around 44 chapters in full (as it started around Chapter 140 of the manga). If it’s truly going to be the anime’s grand finale, then it will likely include the final 22 chapters of the series as well. Which means that for this first film, it’s likely going to cover a lot of ground for the characters when it hits.

Iguro was one of the many Hashira that spent some time training during the events of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, but fans have not gotten a lot of time spent with the character himself. You can catch up with the first four seasons of Demon Slayer streaming with Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more in the meantime to get your bearings for the kinds of big experience that’s coming fans’ way with the new film trilogy. It’s just a matter of seeing who actually survives until the end.

ufotable

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Trilogy Release?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (outside of Japan), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th. The film will be available in premium and IMAX formats, and is only the first in a new trilogy of films. But as of the time of this publication, it’s yet to be revealed when the other two films will hit theaters.

As for what this new film will be about, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is teased as such, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”