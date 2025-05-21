Demon Slayer Announces Longer Theatrical Run With Rengoku Nightmare

Demon Slayer is about to have one of its biggest years ever as the first of the grand finale trilogy, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, will hit theaters in Japan this summer and then theaters in North America this fall. As fans wait to see Tanjiro and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps fight against Muzan and his strongest demonic lieutenants, Ufotable is revisiting Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Hitting theaters in Japan to celebrate, what remains, the biggest anime movie of all time, a “Rengoku nightmare” has been revealed to extend the theatrical run of the demonic locomotive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s return to theaters in Japan was scheduled from May 9th to May 22nd, once again bringing anime fans into the battle that garnered the shonen franchise hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide. During the run, Rengoku’s voice actor Satoshi Hino helped ring in the big event with special seat coverings for theaters that were participating in the re-release. Thanks to the success of Mugen Train’s return, many theaters are set to extend the run for an untold amount of time, once again proving just how big Demon Slayer has become since it first hit the anime world. Now, not only has Hino returned with the new covers but a disturbing rendition of Rengoku has arrived to boot.

The Rengoku Nightmare Arrives

Both the Mugen Train and the new “seat jacks” that have Rengoku front and center in theaters will receive a longer run, with the official Demon Slayer social media account sharing the following statement, “Regarding the current theater seat jack, It has been decided that some theaters will extend the screening period beyond Friday, May 23rd. The period and screens vary by theater. For details, please check the screening schedule on each theater’s official website.”

Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, was one of the main focuses of Mugen Train and unfortunately, his story did not end in the way that many shonen fans were hoping to see. In his fight against one of the world’s strongest demons, Akaza, Rengoku’s mastery of the sword wasn’t enough to help him survive the fight and Tanjiro was forced to learn a harsh lesson in the film. Demon Slayer would release future films in Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village and Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, though both of these cinematic offerings were compilation films. With the upcoming arrival of the Infinity Castle films, it will be interesting to see if they manage to overtake Mugen Train at the box office.

What Happens in Infinity Castle?

While Demon Slayer’s final film of the trilogy is still most likely years away at this point in time, manga readers who followed the shonen series know how Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the heroes’ story ends. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge brought the manga to an end in 2020 and ever since, the mangaka hasn’t hinted at the universe returning with a sequel and/or spin-off. Based on the events of the shonen series, the anime adaptation is planning to end things with a serious bang.

Want to follow along with the latest updates on the Demon Slayer Corps? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Demon Slayer and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.