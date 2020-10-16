Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Ticket Pre-Sales Are Live

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will be arriving in theaters in North America, with fans of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps waiting for months since the film's massive release in Japan, and if you want the chance to catch the film in theaters on April 23rd, you can order pre-sale tickets now. Since releasing in Japan last year, the first feature-length film in the Demon Slayer franchise has been tearing up the box office charts, shattering records, and proving that the anime series has earned its place as one of the biggest Shonen series around.

The film, which is a direct continuation of the series following the conclusion of the first season of the anime, sees Tanjiro and his friends attempting to come into contact with the Flame Hashira, Rengoku, aboard a locomotive speeding across the countryside. Unfortunately for our favorite monster hunters, they won't be alone on their journey as the Demon Lord Muzan has unleashed some of his underlings in a bid to wipe all the demon slayers from the face of the Earth. Thanks to COVID-19, the movie's status in the West was unknown for quite some time, but earlier this year, North American fans were ecstatic to learn that the movie would be landing later this month.

The Official Twitter Account for Demon Slayer USA shared the big news that fans could now pick up tickets for the first movie in the anime franchise, Mugen Train, at their local theaters, giving anime fans in the West their first opportunity to catch the film:

Tickets for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: #MugenTrain in the U.S. are officially on sale! 🔥 🚂 🎟️ Get your tickets now : https://t.co/emM6z2X7zC pic.twitter.com/AUNYWNBFYy — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) April 9, 2021

Demon Slayer fans can also expect the arrival of the second season of the television series, which will take place directly following the events of the Mugen Train adventure. Though the story of the manga wrapped last year, bringing a close to the adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko, there is plenty of material for the anime to cover, whether it be via the television series or feature-length films. A sequel series or spin-off has yet to be announced by creator Koyoharu Gotouge, but we definitely wouldn't be surprised if they were considering the success of the franchise.

Will you be heading to theaters later this month to hop aboard the Mugen Train?