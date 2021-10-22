Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes! Demon Slayer has been on a huge takeover since the debut of its anime adaptation back in 2019, and has only seemed to grow in popularity despite series creator Koyoharu Gotouge bringing the original manga series to an end last year. Even with all of that said, there has been no lack of new material from the series as its debut feature film, Mugen Train, had been dominating theaters (even in the midst of the COVID pandemic) since its premiere in Japan last October, and now a year later has officially hit a new milestone in its release.

With Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train now streaming with multiple services, and many fans have had their chance to check out the movie ahead of the now airing second season, reviews have been pilling up and those positive reviews have finally resulted in a “Certified Fresh” status from Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% of critics reviews giving it the “Fresh” moniker and 99% of audience reviews feeling the same. It’s a big moment for the franchise, and now it’s second season has gotten yet another major bump from the recognition. Check out the official announcement below:

🍅 CERTIFIED FRESH 🍅#DemonSlayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is officially @RottenTomatoes Certified Fresh! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/hDLAvVqWPh — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) October 22, 2021

If you wanted to check out the Mugen Train movie (you can actually read ComicBook.com’s full spoiler-free review of the film here if you’d like), or catch up with the first season of the anime series, you can now find them both streaming with Funimation and Crunchyroll. The second season of the series is now kicking in as well with its own take on the Mugen Train arc, so there are plenty of options to enjoy. If you actually wanted to go further than that and read what’s coming next in Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga, the full series is now available digitally through Viz Media’s Shonen Jump library.

Aniplex of America officially describes the film as such, “Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train.”

What do you think of Demon Slayer's debut movie finally being Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes? What did you think of it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!