Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Gives Tanjiro a Fiery Transformation

✖

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train gave Tanjiro Kamado an unexpected fiery transformation. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's debut feature film is now continuing its dominance of the box office around the world, and fans have been privy to the ways the new movie is setting the stage for Tanjiro and the others heading into the confirmed second season of the anime. While the events of the film are building for Tanjiro's next slate of intense battles in the anime, they also feature some pretty transformative moments for Tanjiro himself.

Tanjiro goes through a number of different phases in the film as he breaks through his various limits in order to fend off against the demon Enmu, but the most surprising break through is when he starts to fight his way out of Enmu's sleep demon art. When Tanjiro is first awakening from his dream, his sister Nezuko helps snap him back to reality with a bit of cool help from her burning demonic blood ability.

(Photo: Aniplex of America)

The major crux of the film sees Tanjiro, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma making their way to the titular Mugen Train first teased at the end of the first season, and it's there the next mission immediately begins. Through Enmu's tricks, Tanjiro and the others are put to sleep and fans get to see their dreams play out. The others have innocuous dreams, but Tanjiro is hit hard.

He's taken back to the past before his family was killed, and in his dream he's living a normal day in the life. While he sleeps, Nezuko tries to wake him up. She hits her head so hard that it begins to bleed, but her blood ability begins to resonate with Tanjiro. When this happens, Tanjiro starts to piece together that he's actually in a dream.

He starts to drift in and out, but when he starts to resonate with Nezuko, his entire body is coated in Nezuko's pink blood flames. This transforms Tanjiro in the dream from his younger self to his now full Demon Slayer corps look. This is the final push he needs to rouse himself awake (in a pretty brutal way), and this gives him the final nudge he also needs to tearfully bid his family goodbye and return to fight in the real world.

While this isn't a traditional transformation as seen in action series of its ilk, it's an important moment that shows just how much Tanjiro has changed since the beginning of the series. It's a transformation of acceptance of the current world, and it's even more effective when comparing to the people around him who beg to have these kind of good dreams through Enmu's power.

But what did you think of the Demon Slayer movie? Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now screening in theaters, and you can check out our full review of the film here! What did you think of the big debut movie for the anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!