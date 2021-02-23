Demon Slayer Thrashes With New Gurenge Metal Cover

Demon Slayer wouldn't be as big a hit as it is today if not for the theme song created by artist LiSA in Gurenge, which has shattered several records since first dropping alongside the first season of the anime, and one fan of the series has taken the opportunity to give the award-winning theme song a metal makeover. Artist Thai McGrath has done a stunning job at re-imagining the theme song for Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps, even incorporating some Cosplay into the performance currently available on Youtube.

Though we haven't gotten word on the musical score for the upcoming confirmed second season of Demon Slayer's anime, it is more than likely a given that LiSA will be involved in some capacity considering the records her track broke as part of the first season. The artist was recently a part of the first feature-length film of the series, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, giving the movie its theme song in "Homura". The track accompanied this new adventure that sees Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their fellow swordsmen in Zenitsu and Inosuke as they travel aboard a runaway supernatural train, accompanied by the flame Hashira known as Rengoku.

Surprisingly enough, the story of Demon Slayer has already come to a close in the manga, bringing to an end the saga of Tanjiro and his demonic possessed sister, though there certainly is plenty of material left to adapt into the anime itself. Based on the popularity of the Shonen franchise, which has managed to overtake the juggernaut series known as One Piece when it comes to overall manga sales, many believe that we'll one day see a sequel or spin-off story to the popular story that first made landfall via Weekly Shonen Jump.

Recently, Viz Media decided to unveil a "Complete Box Set", that will collect the entirety of Demon Slayer's manga, which saw Tanjiro and Nezuko attempting to not only avenge the death of their family but also eliminate the demonic scourge that has been tearing the world apart and necessitated the creation of the Demon Slayer Corps.

