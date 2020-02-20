Demon Slayer Cleans Out Competition with New Sales Record

It seems like most things done by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba breaks a record these days. The series has become so popular that netizens cannot keep up with its demand. Week after week, Demon Slayer continues to wow readers with its manga while the anime gets its first film prepped. And in the meantime, it turns out a new sales milestone has left Demon Slayer‘s competitors in the dust.

Recently, fans got the big update with Oricon News posted an update. The Japanese outlet keeps tabs on the number of manga sold weekly, and Demon Slayer managed to ensnare a third week of truly unprecedented sales.

As translated by WSJ_manga, Demon Slayer has broken a new Oricon Record regarding weekly monopolies. “Kimetsu no Yaiba keeps breaking records, keeping its Oricon Ranking monopoly for a third consecutive week, ranking all of its 19 volumes from 1st to 19th in the week from February 10th to February 16th,” they shared.

As you can see, that kind of record isn’t one to laugh at. Demon Slayer is at the top of its game nowadays and enacting actual monopolies in Japan. The story is so sought after that all of its volumes have charted in Oricon’s Top 19, so fans are reading all of Demon Slayer or none of it.

Of course, this sort of a report should not be too surprising. Last year, Demon Slayer shot to fame in a big way thanks to its beloved anime. A single season is all it took to get audiences hooked, and Demon Slayer has gone on to entice readers. Not only did the title beat out One Piece in total sales last year but it has now conquered milestones which even the Straw Hats have yet to explore.

Are you surprised by how well Demon Slayer is selling these days?