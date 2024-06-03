Demon Slayer Season 4 Post-Credits Scene Reunites Tanjiro and Mitsuri

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 has been moving forward with Tanjiro Kamado's training sessions with each of the Hashira, and the post-credits scene from the newest episode of the anime has reunited Tanjiro and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji! Demon Slayer Season 4 is now at the halfway point of its adaptation of the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it has offered a new look at each of the Hashira themselves before they need to begin the string of final battles coming against Muzan Kibutsuji and his final Upper Ranks forces.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc saw Tanjiro training under the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, with the newest episode of the season, and Tanjiro was able to pass with flying colors. After five days and figuring out what Muichiro wanted to teach him, Tanjiro is now off to train with the next Hashira. As it's revealed the post-credits scene from Episode 4, Tanjiro's going to be training with Mitsuri and the two of them had a delightful reunion following their meeting during the Swordsmith Village Arc.

Demon Slayer Reunites Tanjiro and Mitsuri

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 4 brings back together two of the most positive thinking characters in the entire series as Tanjiro and Mitsuri have a bright and cheery reunion. It's revealed with this post-credits scene that Mitsuri actually raises bees in her free time, and uses the honey on all kinds of breads and other sweets that she promises she'll feed to Tanjiro on this phase of his training. But as for what that training is, however, it's yet to be revealed as of the end of the post-credits scene.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc has seen Tanjiro taking on training sessions from each of the Hashira, with each of the Pillars giving the slayers beneath them a unique style or technique that will help them in the fights later. With Tengen it was to raise their stamina, and with Muichiro it was to better flow between attacks. It's hard to gauge what Mitsuri is helping to teach given her acrobatic fighting style, but that's likely going to play into what Tanjiro needs to learn next.

This season is building up to the fights against Muzan to come, so now is the perfect time to jump into Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba now streaming its episodes with Crunchyroll.