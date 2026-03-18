Shonen Jump’s Hottest Series Has a Disappointing Anime Update For Fans

Without even getting an anime adaptation, Kagurabachi is one of the most popular Weekly Shonen Jump series currently. The manga was released in September 2023 and immediately captured readers’ attention, becoming viral right after its first chapter. The total volume sales recorded in October 2025 confirmed that the manga has over 3 million copies in circulation, and the numbers have increased exponentially since then. At this point, the series has a wide global fanbase, eagerly awaiting an anime adaptation. While it’s more or less guaranteed that it will get an anime adaptation, there’s no confirmation on when it will happen. On March 16th, @WSJ_manga shared in a now-deleted post that an X handle for a Kagurabachi anime has been created.

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The username, @/kgbc_anime, suggested it was related to the anime adaptation, but it was deactivated within a few hours. Many fans also noticed the account and expressed their excitement over a possible announcement. However, in another post shared on March 17th, @WSJ_manga revealed that the mysterious account wasn’t related to the anime at all. While the account usually shares reliable information, the misunderstanding happened across the entire community, which only disappointed fans whose hopes were up after the new update. While it may take longer than expected, the manga might confirm its anime sometime this year.

Kagurabachi’s Anime Is All But Guaranteed

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Although the latest update turned out to be false, Kagurabachi has sparked anime rumors since 2024. Fans are awaiting new updates during AnimeJapan 2026, which is scheduled to open at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on March 28 and 29, 2026. More than 120 exhibitors, including major companies such as Aniplex Inc., KADOKAWA Corporation, TOHO animation, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., and many more, will be participating during the convention.

The official website of the exhibition shares the full list of exhibitors, and the anime studio CyberAgent is one of them. Since 2024, rumors about the studio adapting one of the most beloved Shonen Jump series, Kagurabachi, have been circulating in the manga community.

What Is Kagurabachi About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

This series incorporates themes of revenge, family, tradition, and destiny into its intense plot, centering around a quest for vengeance. Chihiro Rokuhira, a young man, takes possession of his father’s last legendary sword to avenge his death at the hands of a rival sorcerer group. He must hunt down all the members of the group and reclaim the other blades they stole from his father, while navigating the shadowy world of sorcery.

The manga concluded its first part in February this year and commenced its Part 2 with a new arc one week later. The first part is divided into three arcs, with the third arc, Sword Bearer Assassination, being the longest one. The story takes a drastic turn as the arc concludes, Chihiro takes a crucial step towards achieving his childhood dream and becoming more like his father.

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