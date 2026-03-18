Frieren Season 2 Confirms Episode 9 Release Date & Time (First Look Revealed)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is gearing up for its grand finale, and fans have gotten the first look at the season’s penultimate episode ahead of its premiere. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is going to have a much less long run this time around than fans got to see with the anime’s debut season, and that unfortunately means that the second is gearing up to wrap up soon with its final couple of episodes for the Winter 2026 anime schedule. But at least the season seems to be going on out with a bang.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 just wrapped up a huge arc that saw Fern and the others dealing with some deadly demon enemies, and that really raises questions about what could be coming in the final two episodes. Much of the episodes seen in the season have been focused on the core trio as they take on smaller adventures with each episode, it seems like the final two will be returning to this format as it prepares to end. Check out the first look at Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 9 below.

When Does Frieren Season 2 Episode 9 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 9 will be premiering on Friday, March 20th in Japan, and Crunchyroll will then be exclusively streaming the new episode at 7:00 AM PT that day for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. It’s been a notable season of the anime series as fans have been absolutely loving it since the premiere, and it’s likely going to go down as one of the best anime of the Winter 2026 season overall.

It’s also likely setting up to be one of the major anime releases that fans note as one of the best for the year overall, but with so many other releases across the year it remains to be seen if fans still fondly remember this one so well. But as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 had its own premiere rated higher than the first season, there’s a good chance it’s going to go out with a bang even if the episodes’ content themselves never truly reach that kind of explosive level.

How Will Frieren Season 2 End?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

This ultimately does lead to the question of just how Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will come to an end. If the penultimate episode seems like yet another episodic adventure through the Northern Plateau, it seems likely that the finale will be the same. It’s likely going to be another quiet outing for the party as they come across another element from Frieren’s past that reminds her of Himmel, and fans probably wouldn’t want it either way.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has had plenty of memorable moments in Season 2, but it’s not the kind of series that ends on major arcs or events like other anime you might have seen this season. But as fans want on its future, there’s a hope that there’s a third season in the works when the second season ends.

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