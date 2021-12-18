Demon Slayer Cosplay Celebrates Season 2’s Surprising Makeovers

One hilarious Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay group is highlighting Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma’s surprising makeovers in Season 2’s newest episodes! As the second season of the anime continues to make its way through the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, Tanjiro and the others had quickly realized they might have signed up for more than they had bargained for as it was soon revealed that Tengen Uzui’s plan for them was to sneak through the Yoshiwara District under the wildest kinds of disguises to find out about the lurking demons.

The newest episode of the second season revealed that the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui’s, big mission for the trio in this district is to sneak around through the three biggest courtesan houses for not only signs of demons, but to find Tengen’s wives who have mysteriously stopped secretly corresponding with him. To do so, he has Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu disguise themselves as women under heaps of makeup. To help highlight their new identities of Sumiko, Inoko, and Zenko, artists @ikkiandnana, @setsu_cos, and @zoesu6158 respectively brought these makeovers to life on Instagram! Check it out below:

This undercover mission for Tanjiro and the others was only the wild start to the hidden investigation they’ll need to be making over the next couple of episodes. Tanjiro and Inosuke have already followed some leads about where Tengen’s wives could have gone, but in doing so have also helped to emphasize just how dangerous this next demon threat is going to be. Tengen believes it to be another upper rank demon like the one Rengoku had died fighting against, and that means “Sumiko, Inoko and Zenko” are going to need to move stealthily and quickly to help Tengen’s wives as fast as possible.

As the second season of the anime continues, the series is only going to get more intense as new foes, fights, and more start breaking out throughout the Yoshiwara district. It remains to be seen whether or not the trio will be forced to keep up their secret identities for long, but it’s also clear that things are going to start ramping up very soon. But what did you think of Tanjiro and the others’ big makeovers in Season 2? How are you liking Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!