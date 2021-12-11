Demon Slayer: Why Tengen is the Perfect Follow Up to Rengoku

Rengoku’s passing was one of the most tragic deaths in the Shonen franchise of Demon Slayer, with the Flame Hashira having a big effect on both fans and the members of the Demon Slayer Corps themselves despite not having much screen time. As the Entertainment District Arc begins, the loss of Rengoku has seen a new Hashira, Tengen Uzui, joining the series who has a personality that makes for a stark difference to Tanjiro’s former role model.

When Rengoku was first introduced, he was mostly busy eating delicious foods aboard the Mugen Train in the first movie of the Shonen franchise, while also demonstrating a personality that was quite respectful of those around him. It seemed that the Flame Hashira harbored no hatred in his heart for people around him, but was more than willing to strike down the demons that were also aboard the runaway locomotive. Though Rengoku only knew Tanjiro and his friends for quite a short amount of time, dying against Akaza only a few hours after they were first introduced to one another, the Flame Hashira had a dramatic effect on their lives based on the strength of his character.

Tengen Uzui is making quite a different impression on Tanjiro and his friends, barging his way into the Demon Slayer Corps’ headquarters and attempting to steal away some of the female residents to help him on a mission. With the Sound Hashira living his life in order to be as flashy as possible, he certainly doesn’t appear to be humble, but Tengen’s personality makes for a stark difference from Rengoku, which will make for quite a shot in the arm and allow Tanjiro and the other members of the Corps to play off him in new ways.

The Entertainment District is already hinting at the major role that Tengen will play, while also showing new villains and placing Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu into a hilarious new mission that will see them going undercover in the new locale.

What do you think of the new Hashira that will be joining Tanjiro on his quest?