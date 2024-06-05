Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 5 Title, Synopsis Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now in the midst of its fourth season, and now fans have gotten the first look and details for what to expect from Episode 5! The anime is now adapting the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and the fourth season of the series has crossed the halfway mark of its run. As it follows Tanjiro training with each members of the Hashira, fans have gotten to see new sides of the Pillars that they really haven't been able to thanks to all of the intense fights with the demons seen in the anime up to this point.

With the previous episodes seeing Tanjiro successfully make his way through Tengen Uzui and now Muichiro Tokito's training, the post-credits scene from Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 4 officially reunited him with the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji. It's now time to start her phase of the training as she teaches the Demon Slaying Corps one of her specialties, and the first details for the new episode tease that it's flexibility training based on her acrobatic fighting style. With Tanjiro succeeding in every training so far, we'll soon see how this one throws him for a loop! Check out the first look at Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 5 below.

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 5

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 5 is titled "I Even Ate Demons..." and will premiering on Sunday, June 9th in Japan before being available for streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the episode, the official website for the anime teases it as such, "Thanks to Tanjiro's efforts, Muichiro and the Demon Slayers have grown closer through training. After finishing Muichiro's training, Tanjiro heads to Mitsuri's training hall, but the flexibility training there is much harder than it looks."

You can now stream the first four episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 with Crunchyroll (which is increasingly looking like it will be coming to an end relatively soon with the end of Spring 2024 schedule), but can also catch up on the first three seasons of Demon Slayer along with the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie streaming there as well while we wait for what's next. There has yet to be an announcement for the release of the new season's English dub as of the time of this publication.