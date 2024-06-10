Demon Slayer Season 4 Reunites the Shinazugawa Brothers in New Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is reaching the final slate of episodes for its now airing fourth season this Spring, and a special new poster for the anime has reunited Sanemi and Genya Shinazugawa! Demon Slayer Season 4 is now in the midst of adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. With the first half of the new season, fans have seen Tanjiro Kamado take on various trainings from the Hashira as they are preparing for the final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji in an attempt to activate their respective Demon Slayer marks through rigorous work in the meantime.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc has opened up the anime to some brief moments of exploration for the Hashira members we have not gotten to see in action yet. The Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, is one of the Pillars that has been getting the most attention, and the newest episode gave fans a surprising reunion between him and his younger brother Genya. To highlight the distance between the two even with this reunion, Demon Slayer Season 4 has shared a new poster that you can check out below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 5

If you wanted to see the not so very brotherly reunion in the anime, you can now find it in Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 5. Titled "I Even Ate Demons..." the episode is teased as such, "Thanks to Tanjiro's efforts, Muichiro and the Demon Slayers have grown closer through training. After finishing Muichiro's training, Tanjiro heads to Mitsuri's training hall, but the flexibility training there is much harder than it looks." You can now find the episode along with all four seasons (and Mugen Train movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime on a whole as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

With Demon Slayer Season 4 coming to an end later this Spring, it's now the perfect time to jump in!