Demon Slayer Tanjiro and Nezuko vs. Temple Demon Funko Pop Exclusive Drops Today

Demon Slayer fans have a new Funko Pop to add to their collection in the form of this Pop Moment, which depicts Tanjiro and Nezuko vs. a Temple Demon that the siblings encountered near Sagiri Mountain. The demon had been attacking travelers, but Tanjiro and Nezuko put an end to its reign of terror. This proved difficult for Tanjiro, who hesitated in delivering the final blow, leaving the demon to burn at sunrise.

The battle occurred in the second episode of the series, and you can relive the moment with this exclusive Funko Pop, which will be available to pre-order beginning at 9am PT / 12pm ET today, June 23rd right here at Hot Topic. While you're at it, you might want to pick up the recently released Nezuko Kamado in Web glow-in-the-dark figure, which features Nezuko caught in Rui's web during their battle. The figure is a BoxLunch exclusive that you can pre-order right here while it lasts.

The Hot Topic and BoxLunch exclusive Funko Pops follow a huge wave of Demon Slayer Pop figures that debuted during the Funko Fair 2023 event earlier this year. This was the first major Pop drop based on the popular anime since the initial wave launched during the 2021 Funkoween event, and it came at a time when fans were eagerly awaiting Season 3. The entire collection of Funko Fair Demon Slayer Pops can be found below. Note that Entertainment Earth offers free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

In other Demon Slayer Funko Pop news, this Tanjuro Kamado Funko Pop is a coveted AAA Anime exclusive that features Tanjiro in his Sun Breathing style Hinokami Kagura dance (Dance of the Fire God). Details include a detailed outfit, blindfold and wooden blade.

Hinokami Kagura replicates the effects of sunlight. High damage paired with the move's unpredictable nature makes it extremely effective against demons. You can secure one for yourself here at Entertainment Earth. Entertainment Earth also has the Demon Slayer Giyu Tomioka AAA Anime Exclusive in stock for $19.99.

"From the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga and anime series, comes this Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tanjuro Kamado Pop! Vinyl Figure – AAA Anime Exclusive. Tanjuro is shown in his Hinokami Kagura dance (Dance of the Fire God) from the Sun Breathing technique. This enigmatic technique was passed down to his son, Tanjiro Kamado, and utilized in his fight against Upper Six demons Daki and Gyutaro. Tanjuro features dark brown garb adorned with golden and crimson flames. His face is obscured by a large blindfold, and he's holding his wooden blade."