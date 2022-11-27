Demon Slayer Cosplay Scares With Daki

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba exploded onto the scene earlier this year with the anime's take on the Entertainment District arc, and now fans are being reminded of just how much of a terror the villain Daki was with some scary good cosplay! It might be hard to remember given just how strong the Fall 2022 anime schedule is bringing an end to the year overall, but 2022 kicked off with the huge adaptation of the Entertainment Distict arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga. It was here that Tanjiro Kamado faced off against their toughest demons yet, with the biggest battles in the anime to date.

The Entertainment District arc introduced Tanjiro and the others (and fans) to the first real member of Muzan's Upper Rank demonic forces, and this brother and sister duo nearly killed each of the fan favorite characters. It was a much deadlier battle than anything fans have gotten to see in the anime so far, and Daki managed to carve a huge page with fans as one of the coolest villains of the year overall. Now artist @shaoows on Instagram has brought Daki to life with some perfectly creepy cosplay! Check it out:

What is Coming in Demon Slayer Season 3?

Demon Slayer ended its second season with the confirmation that a third season of the series is now in the works. While the third season of the anime has yet to reveal a release window or concrete date for its new slate of episodes, the series has confirmed it will be adapting the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's manga with its new season. Things are only going to get tougher for Tanjiro and the others from here on out.

The Swordsmith Village arc from the manga not only features some powerful new foes, but major allies will be showing off their skills for the first real time as well. Following their debut in the first season, Season 3 will see the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, entering the fight in full and showing off their various skills against those strong demons. But Tanjiro and the others have some new tricks too!

