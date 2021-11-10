New Detective Conan Spin-Offs Are Coming to Netflix

Netflix isn’t just diving into the world of anime with exclusive series such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Beastars, Baki Hanma, and others, the streaming service is also creating live-action adaptations of popular anime series such as Cowboy Bebop, Yu Yu Hakusho and One Piece. Now, the platform has announced that it will be adding two upcoming spin-off series to the popular, long-running series known as Detective Conan, which follows the titular character attempting to solve crimes while struggling with the fact that he is trapped within the body of a toddler while doing so.

The two series in question, Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa and Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time, explore two very different worlds in the universe that was originally created by Gosho Aoyama in 1994, with each of these two spin-off series already having manga series of their own. The spin-off series focusing on the shady criminal/s will be a comedic endeavor, focusing on the mysterious criminal before he is eventually revealed by the work of Detective Conan in Case Closed. On the flip side, Zero’s Tea Time follows the “Threefaced Man” who wears many different hats in the universe from Aoyama.

Netflix shared a first look at the two upcoming anime spin-offs during their latest Anime Event, though the streaming service has been tight-lipped when it comes to the potential release date for these series that will be added to the massive roster of television series and movies that make up the world of Case Closed:

check out the new teaser for the new Detective Conan spin-offs, Zero's Tea Time and The Culprit Hanzawa

¡Nuevo avance de los spin-off de Detective Conan: La hora del té de Cero y Hanzawa el culpable! pic.twitter.com/OMmQd1utsq — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) November 9, 2021

These aren’t the only two spin-off stories that spun out of the world of the pint-sized sleuth, with Police Academy Arc – Wild Police Story also set to receive an anime adaptation. While the streaming service hasn’t confirmed whether this story will also be added to its roster, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised.

Case Closed recently ran into the massive road bump that was the COVID-19 pandemic when it came to the release of its latest movie, The Scarlet Bullet, which finally arrived in Japanese theaters in April, earlier this year.

