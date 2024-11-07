Devil May Cry Anime Creator Wanted To Tackle Another Capcom Franchise

Adi Shankar has been a big mover and shaker in the animation world, especially when it comes to Netflix’s library. Finding serious success with video game adaptations like Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne, and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, the legendary producer also created Dredd and The Guardians of Justice. In the near future, Shankar will once again give Netflix another major animated video game adaptation in Devil May Cry, the Capcom series that follows the devil hunter Dante as he fights scores of monstrosities and his brother, Virgil. Before the producer decided on Dante, he almost had the chance to take on another character from the Capcom library.

For those who want more info on the upcoming animated series focusing on the popular Capcom character, Devil May Cry will hit Netflix in April of next year. Produced by Studio Mir, who fans might know for their work on the likes of The Legend of Korra, The Boondocks, and The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf, the series will focus on a younger Dante from what gamers saw in the latest entry of the franchise, Devil May Cry 5. It’s unclear exactly when the upcoming animated series takes place in the timeline but it is sure to have plenty of elements that have made the Devil May Cry series a hit with gamers over the years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Capcom & Netflix

A Dino Crisis Anime

Hot on the heels of Resident Evil’s success, Capcom decided to create a game series that was quite similar to the mechanics of Raccoon City. Rather than focusing on zombies, Dino Crisis instead placed players into the shoes of main character Regina as she fought against waves of terrifying dinos on an isolated island. The franchise gave players three main games in the series though many have been waiting to see if Regina and her bitter dino enemies will one day make a comeback.

In a surprising new social media post, Devil May Cry executive producer Adi Shankar shared the story of how he initially pitched a Dino Crisis anime:

“1. Dino Crisis 1 nailed the survival horror vibe, blending the tension of Resident Evil with the sheer terror of being hunted by dinosaurs—perfect.

2. Dino Crisis 2 took it up a notch with fast-paced action & incredible level design.

3. Sadly, Dino Crisis 3 lost that magic—it took the franchise off Earth, but left behind the suspense. Why am I telling you this? Because when I first went to Capcom in 2017, my mission was clear: I wanted to bring Dino Crisis back. But in an awesome twist of fate, they sold me Devil May Cry instead! I didn’t think DMC would even be on the table.”

Netflix’s Video Game Adaptation Future

On top of Devil May Cry’s Netflix arrival in 2025, Shankar is also bringing back Castlevania: Nocturne for its second season. Considering how this sequel series ended its first season, with one of the biggest cliffhangers in fictional history, many fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what Nocturne’s future holds. A third season for the Vampire Hunters has yet to be confirmed, though there are plenty of fans hoping to see Richter Belmont return following season two.

Anime continues to be a big hit for Netflix so it makes sense that the platform would continue to create new projects across the board, based on video games and otherwise. Considering the fun, fast-paced action of the Devil May Cry video games, an animated adaptation seems like a slam dunk.

Want to stay up to date on Netflix’s anime video game adaptations? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dante and Devil May Cry and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.