Digimon Adventure Hypes Fans with Return Date Following COVID-19 Delay

Digimon Adventure was poised to have a big year in 2020, but some of those plans had to shift because of the COVID-19 outbreak. For some time, it seemed the reboot of the original Digimon anime would be unaffected by the pandemic, but it was forced into a hiatus before too long. But thanks to a recent report, fans learned the show would come back in June, and they are ready to celebrate all over social media.

For those out of the loop, you should hear the good news! Digimon Adventure will make a comeback in June following its extended hiatus. The show was forced off the air when COVID-19 began messing with behind-the-scenes schedules. Both production and broadcast of Digimon Adventure were thrown off-kilter, so the reboot was forced to go on hiatus just a few episodes into airing.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Now, Digimon Adventure is expected to comeback to the TV by late June. The show will kick off a comeback schedule starting June 7 as it airs its first episode before airing the next one the following week. By the time June 28 rolls in, the new episode should be ready to debut, and this schedule is being celebrated by fans.

As you can see in the slides above, fans are thrilled to welcome the anime back to the small screen, and they are pleased with its phased return. Sure, fans wish the new episode would air next week like Pokemon Journeys plans, but this delay is strategic. The extra weeks will give Digimon Adventure time to produce more episodes to ensure the show doesn't have to immediately return to hiatus should another COVID-19 flare-up prompt Japan to declare another State of Emergency. Even Taichi would approve of this plan as do all of the fans in the slides below:

How pumped are you for Digimon to make its post-hiatus comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - With The Will