Digimon to Release Christmas Album This Month

Digimon is no stranger to special events, and it has celebrated holidays with fans on several occasions. From Valentine's Day to Halloween, there are plenty of holidays out there that the original DigiDestined gang likes to celebrate. That is why the kids are getting together once more this year for a celebration, and they are ready to spread some Christmas cheer to whoever will listen.

According to a new report by With The Will, Digimon will be dropping a Christmas album this year. This is not the first holiday album that Digimon has dropped, but it will be the most robust thanks to its growing list of tracks.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The report says this new digital album will debut on November 25. It will be available on iTunes, Amazon Music, and a slew of Japanese music services. It is expected to cost about $10 USD, and it will contain a total of six tracks. One of the singles is new, so you can check out the full tracklist below:

"Utao Bokura no Merry Christmas" by Wada Kouji

"Tenshi no Inori" by AiM

"Christmas Night" by Wada Kouji

"Believe" by AiM

"Minna no Christmas" by Wada Kouji

"Wrap Your Feelings" by Ayumi Miyazaki

The final song performed by Miyazaki is the new track on this album. The rest of those included were created for previous Digimon soundtracks. You can check them out online via Youtube if you're desperate for some Christmas jingles right now. But if you can wait a few weeks, then this new Digimon album will certainly prepare you for the holiday season.

